Dibrugarh Seat, Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule

Dibrugarh is a prominent seat out of 14 in Assam and witnessed polls on April 19th during the 1st phase of the Lok Sabha election. This constituency is a general constituency and has a literacy rate of 64.5 percent.

It has nine assembly segments spanning two districts: Dibrugarh, which includes Moran, Dibrugarh, Lahowal, Duliajan, Tingkhong, and Naharkatia constituencies; and Tinsukia, which includes Tinsukia, Digboi, and Margherita constituencies.

As per the last 2021 assembly elections, the BJP secured all the assembly constituencies under the Dibrugrah parliamentary constituency. According to the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this constituency is 9,90,151, and 3,09,260 which is around 76.2 percent and 23.8 percent, respectively.

Contestants

The BJP fielded Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal against Lurinjyoti Gogoi from the Assam Jatiya Parishad, which is in alliance with the Congress in the state. After winning the past two elections, the BJP is aiming for a hat-trick win this time.

Previous Polls Results

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP’s Rameswar Teli, with 6,59,583 votes and 64.94 percent of the vote share, defeated the Congress’ Paban Singh Ghatowar with 3,64,566 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP’s Rameswar Teli, again, with 4,94,364 votes and 56.55 percent of the vote share, defeated Paban Singh Ghatowar from the Congress with 1,85,347 marginal votes.

In 2009, Paban Singh Ghatowar from the Congress, with 35,143 marginal votes, defeated Sarbananda Sonowal, who was contesting from Asom Gana Parishad this time, securing 3,59,163 votes and 47.87 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.