Diamond Harbour West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Leads Over BJP's Abhijit Das By Over 1 Lakh Votes

Diamond Harbour, located in the South 24 district of West Bengal, is one of the key constituency in the state. Abhishek Banerjee from TMC, Abhijit Das (Bobby) from BJP and Pratikur Rahaman from the CPI(M) are the 3 key candidates from the Diamond Harbour constituency. The voter turnout for the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was 72.87 per cent.

At 11:16

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee is continuing the lead with 119287 votes, according to the latest trends.

At 10:18

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee is leading with 29329 votes, as per the latest trend.

At 9:56 AM

Abhishek Banerjee from TMC is leading.

Prime Competitors for the seat

Abhishek Banerjee from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the nephew of Mamata Banerjee, the AITC chairperson, and has won this seat twice before, in 2014 and 2019 is one the key candidates from the constituencies. Another key candidate is Abhijit Das (Bobby) from the BJP.

Pratik Ur Rahaman from the CPI(M) is another contender from the constituency

Previous polls archive - Lok Sabha Election 2019

The main candidates who contested from the Diamond Harbour constituencies of the West Bengal are Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee, the chairperson of the AITC and secured 791,127 votes and won the seat with a 56.00 per cent vote share.

Nilanjan Roy, the BJP candidate secured 470,533 votes and was the runner-up with a 33.00 per cent vote share.