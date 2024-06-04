Cooch Behar Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC's Jagadish Chandra Barma Takes The Lead Against BJP's Nisith Pramanik

Cooch Behar, located in the northern part of West Bengal, is am important constituency in the state. Jagadish Chandra Basunia from AITC, Nisith Pramanik from BJP and Nitish Chandra Roy from the AIFB are the 3 key candidates from the Cooch Behar constituency. The voters turnout in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency in the Lok Sabha election 2024 was 84.08 per cent.

June 4th, 9:36 AM: TMC's Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia has taken the lead at the initial counting hours.

Prime Competitors for the seat

Nisith Pramanik (BJP), Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Sports, and Youth Affairs, is one one of the prime competitors contesting from Cooch Behar for the second time. He won the seat in the 2019 polls. Another main contenders is Jagadish Chandra Basunia from TMC who is the TMC candidate for the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat.

Nitish Chandra Roy (AIFB), is another candidate from the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), a left-wing nationalist party.

Previous polls archive - Lok Sabha Election 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election for the Cooch Behar constituency in West Bengal, Nisith Pramanik from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with 47.98 per cent of the votes. He defeated Paresh Chandra Adhikary from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) by 731,594 votes. The voter turnout in Cooch Behar in 2019 Lok Sabha Election was 82.17 per cent.

In the 2019 election, the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat was reserved for Scheduled Castes and had a total 1,814,200 voters. In the election, Nisith Pramanik from the BJP secured the majority with 731,594 votes, which was 47.98 per cent of the total vote share. Paresh Chandra Adhikary from AITC came in second with 677,363 votes, making up 44.43 per cent of the vote share. Gobinda Chandra Roy from AIFB received 46,810 votes, which was 3.07 per cent, while Piya Roy Chowdhury from the INC got 28,215 votes, or 1.85 per cent of the vote share.