'Development Will Be Back On Agenda': Harsh Goenka Hails BJP's Win In West Bengal; Celebrates By Eating Jhalmuri

Industrialist Harsh Goenka hailed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s massive win in West Bengal Assembly Elections, saying that the business community in the state is 'absolutely delighted' with the results. His statements came as the BJP won 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, well above the majority mark of 148. The result marked the first time the BJP came to power in West Bengal, ending the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Goenka added that with the BJP's win, development will return to the agenda, with increased investments and job creation. Moreover, he also expressed hope that the mandate will create a stronger and more cohesive social climate across the state. The entrepreneur also celebrated the win by eating Jhalmuri after the election results.

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Apart from Goenka, Former Chairman of HDFC Deepak Parekh also shared his views about the Assembly Elections Results 2026, calling it 'an eye-opener.' He added that the results clearly showed that the people need to change.

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Sridhar Vembu of Zoho congratulated TVK on its electoral victory, calling it a historic win. He said many young employees had supported the party and thanked it for ending the 'cash for votes' culture.

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Bengal Elections 2026

According to the Election Commission website, the party has secured 206 seats, while TMC won only 80 seats, and Congress secured 2 seats. With this win, the BJP is set to mark its first government in West Bengal, ending the long-standing dominance of the Trinamool Congress.

Of the 294 seats, just the counting of 1 seat is pending. The Election Commission is recounting votes in Rajarhat New Town Assembly constituency, the only seat where the result has been withheld, after a candidate raised questions on the slender leading margin.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister will be held on May 9, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya announced. Among prominent leaders emerging as strong contenders are Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and Samik Bhattacharya.