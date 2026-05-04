'Dreams Reignited': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Shares Emotional Post After BJP Crosses 200-Mark In West Bengal Elections 2026

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Shares Emotional Post After BJP Crosses 200-Mark In West Bengal Elections 2026 | X

Kolkata, May 4: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka shared an emotional post on social media after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the 200-mark in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The industrialist shared the emotional post about the state's future and said that the result has "reignited the dreams, hopes and aspirations of the people of Bengal."

Sanjiv Goenka shared the post and said, "The dreams, hopes, and aspirations of the people of Bengal are reignited with this unprecedented result. As someone who was born in Bengal, someone who has lived all my life here, and someone who is going to die here, I have a deep emotional investment in the state and its progress."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also said, "I take pride in being a resident of Bengal, and I look forward to continuing to play my humble role in its transformational future." He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal BJP in the post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the latest trends at around 8 PM, BJP has already won 99 seats and leading on 107, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won 44 seats and leading on other 37 seats. This takes the tally for BJP to 206 seats lead and TMC to 81 seats.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The data available on the Elections Commission of India (ECI) shows that the BJP will comfortably cross the majority mark of 148 and form the government in West Bengal for the first time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation after BJP's thumping victory in West Bengal and Assam. He congratulated and thanked the people of the states and the BJP workers.

The counting of votes for the West Assembly Elections 2026 is still underway and the final numbers are still awaited. However, the trends clearly show that the BJP will win over 200 seats in the state.