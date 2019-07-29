Deve Gowda weeps again

Bengaluru: After talented horses were forced to bolt from the Janata Dal (Secular) stables, former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Sunday once again wept before party workers and the press.

Addressing party workers here on Sunday, Gowda admitted that he was responsible for not nurturing talent and allowed such leaders to join other parties. But he did not say what forced the talented leaders to abandon the party.

The main reason was that Gowda converted his party into Janata Dal (Sons) - promoting his children, their wives and grandsons. Lamenting on lack of talent in the party, Gowda wept profusely. But he did not guarantee if he would correct himself.

Among those who fled JD(S) were Siddarmaiah, once Gowda’s lefthand man, AH Vishwanath, former party president and others. They all left as Gowda wanted to promote his sons HD Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) and Congress have called for legislature party meeting on Monday ahead of the Assembly session where BS Yediyurappa will seek a trust vote.

By Shankar Raj