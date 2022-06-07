Derogatory statement against Prophet: Malaysia latest to ‘condemn’ remarks, summons Indian envoy; check list of other countries here

Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Gulf criticism grows | PTI

Malaysia on Tuesday became the latest country to condemn the controversial remarks made against Prophet Mohammed by the suspended BJP spokesperson and leader Nupur Sharma.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, it said that condemning the derogatory remarks by Indian politicians, the foreign ministry has summoned the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia.

It added that Malaysia also called upon India to work together to end Islamophobia and cease any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability.

"Malaysia unreservedly condemns the derogatory remarks by Indian politicians against Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia has summoned the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia this afternoon and conveyed our total repudiation over this incident Malaysia welcomed the decision by the ruling party to suspend the party's officials due to their provocative remarks that has generated rage among Muslim Ummah. Malaysia calls upon India to work together in ending Islamophobia and cease any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability," the Foreign Ministry statement read.

Following the outrage, India's ruling BJP on Sunday suspended its two leaders who made incendiary remarks against Prophet Muhammad on television and social media.

A list of countries have criticized and have demanded an apology from India for the derogatory remarks by the Indian politicians.

The Gulf state of Qatar demanded a “public apology” from the Indian government over the controversial remarks.

The 57-member Organisations of Islamic Conference (OIC) has also condemned the comments

At least 16 countries, including Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Malaysia, the UAE, Jordan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Maldives, Libya, Turkiye and Indonesia have lodged official protests against India over the controversial remarks.

Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were among the first to make formal protests against the provocation.

(with inputs from Hindustan Times)