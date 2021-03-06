Deposits at Ayodhya Ram temple bank accounts cross Rs 2500 crore mark, still counting

Lucknow: The bank accounts of Lord Rama continued to swell. The new figure crossed the Rs 2500 crore mark and is still counting.

Releasing the new figure, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teeth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said in a statement that about 10 crore Indian families had donated in the 44-day Samarpan Nidhi Abhyina, which concluded on February 27.

"Though the final figure will be announced after audit this month end but so far Rs 2500 crores have been deposited in banks," claimed he, hinting that the figure may cross over Rs 3000 crore mark as Ram Bhakts who missed donations continue to transfer money online across the country.

On the issue of launching a Global Samarpan Nidhi Abhiyan facilitating Ram Bhakts across the world to make donations for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Rai said that they will have to wait a little. “I appeal to Ram Bhakts across the world to have a little more patience. We will inform them after completing the regulatory formalities and seeking permissions from the authorities concerned,” said he.