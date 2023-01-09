e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDense fog in North India: Over 260 trains cancelled amid low visibility conditions in northern states

Dense fog in North India: Over 260 trains cancelled amid low visibility conditions in northern states

"A total of 267 train, including 82 express trains, 140 passenger trains and 40 sub-urban trains, were cancelled," a railways official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Dense fog in North India: Over 260 trains cancelled amid low visibility conditions in northern states | Representative image
Follow us on

Delhi: Over 260 trains were cancelled due to bad weather conditions on Monday, the railways said.

Services affected due to low visibility

The services were affected as visibility was reduced considerably on Monday morning due to a dense layer of fog that extended from Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan to Bihar through Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. "A total of 267 train, including 82 express trains, 140 passenger trains and 40 sub-urban trains, were cancelled," a railways official said.

335 trains were delayed, 88 cancelled on Sunday

On Sunday, around 335 trains were delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short terminated due to foggy weather.

Visibility drops in fog engulfed states

Visibility levels dropped to zero metres at Bhatinda and Agra; 25 metres at Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Bhiwani, Safdarjung, Ridge, Ganganagar, Varanasi, Fursatganj and Bhagalpur, and 50 metres at Hisar, Karnal, Palam, Meerut, Lucknow, Bahraich and Patna.

According to the weather office, 'very dense fog' is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', between 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and between 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

Read Also
Fog cripples rail, air traffic; north India shivers in biting cold
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

"The situation will...," what Amartya Sen said to a student about intolerance in India

The Tashkent Declaration: The peace resolution after 1965 Indo-Pak War

The Tashkent Declaration: The peace resolution after 1965 Indo-Pak War

Punjab: Top army official kills wife, shoots himself in his house

Punjab: Top army official kills wife, shoots himself in his house

Delhi: Depressed due to recent breakup Chinese woman slit her throat, wrist in IGI airport's...

Delhi: Depressed due to recent breakup Chinese woman slit her throat, wrist in IGI airport's...

Dense fog in North India: Over 260 trains cancelled amid low visibility conditions in northern...

Dense fog in North India: Over 260 trains cancelled amid low visibility conditions in northern...