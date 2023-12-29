Dense Fog in Delhi: Trains Delayed & Rescheduled Due To Low Visibility, Huge Crowd Of Passengers Seen At Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station (Video)

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station | X/@ANI

New Delhi, December 29: Several trains to and from Delhi were either delayed or rescheduled as dense fog gripped the national capital on Friday, December 29. Since the trains were delayed, there was a huge crowd of passengers at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. The trains that were supposed to reach this evening are reportedly running late by almost 3-4 hours.

"All the trains have been delayed...The station is so crowded and there is heavy traffic jam outside," Deepti, a passenger, told news agency ANI, pointing out at a surge in COVID-19 infection.

#WATCH | Deepti, a passenger says, " All the trains have been delayed...station is so crowded and there is heavy traffic jam outside" pic.twitter.com/56a6fmHkMA — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

Dense fog may continue, predicts IMD

Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue at many parts over Northwest India during next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. As per the IMD forecast, dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till December 31.

Flight operations affected by dense fog

Low visibility owing to dense fog have been affecting flight operations at the Delhi airport. Between December 27 and 28, nearly 60 flights were diverted with scores getting delayed. On Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the fog issue as a "transitory phenomenon" and said the ministry is coordinating with the airport and airlines to tackle the situation.

"Fog issue is an issue that we encounter 15-20 days every year... this year, there has been unprecedented fog for the last three or four days. We are coordinating with all the airlines to make sure that they have CAT II and CAT III-trained pilots during fog hours, thereby easing congestion," Scindia told news agency PTI.