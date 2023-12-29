 Delhi Airport: At Least 100 Flights Cancelled Due To Heavy Fog; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Airport: At Least 100 Flights Cancelled Due To Heavy Fog; Visuals Surface

Delhi Airport: At Least 100 Flights Cancelled Due To Heavy Fog; Visuals Surface

Airlines have requested passengers to keep a check on the status of flights on airline websites before leaving for the airport

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
DELHI AIRPORT | ANI

At least 100 flights were delayed and a few were cancelled due to low visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday. Airlines have requested passengers to keep a check on the status of flights on airline websites before leaving for the airport.

Passengers arrive at Airports with no knowledge of delays

Passengers who arrived at the airport but were not aware of the delays were seen sitting on the floors and waiting for an update from the airline. "I have been waiting for 12 hours at T-3 in the cold to catch a flight to Sharjah. The airline made no arrangements for passengers in case of delay in such weather," said Fakrool, a native of Rampur in UP.

According to airport sources, visibility on Friday fell to 150 meters, which is considered moderate for flight operations. "No diversions have been reported till 8 am on Friday. There were several delays due to the weather and other conditions," as per sources.

"I have a flight to Toronto, and it is delayed. I arrived at the airport in the morning from Punjab, and I am waiting for the update from the airline," said a passenger Kuldeep Singh, who was waiting with his family at IGI airport. Meanwhile, long queues of passengers at the entry gates of the Terminal were also seen.

Read Also
Maharashtra Air Travel Impacted Due To Intense Delhi Fog; 9 Flights Cancelled At Pune Airport,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Airport: At Least 100 Flights Cancelled Due To Heavy Fog; Visuals Surface

Delhi Airport: At Least 100 Flights Cancelled Due To Heavy Fog; Visuals Surface

Video: SDRF Pulls Off Dramatic Rescue Of Man Trapped In 35-Foot-Deep Well In J&K's Baramulla

Video: SDRF Pulls Off Dramatic Rescue Of Man Trapped In 35-Foot-Deep Well In J&K's Baramulla

Canada: 14 Rounds Fired At House Of Son Of Surrey's Lakshmi Narayan Temple's President Satish Kumar;...

Canada: 14 Rounds Fired At House Of Son Of Surrey's Lakshmi Narayan Temple's President Satish Kumar;...

Republic Day Celebrations Underway In Full Swing In Delhi despite Severe Weather Conditions

Republic Day Celebrations Underway In Full Swing In Delhi despite Severe Weather Conditions

Maharashtra Air Travel Impacted Due To Intense Delhi Fog; 9 Flights Cancelled At Pune Airport,...

Maharashtra Air Travel Impacted Due To Intense Delhi Fog; 9 Flights Cancelled At Pune Airport,...