Air India Allows Passengers To Reschedule Or Cancel Tickets At No Extra Cost Amid Dense Fog And Poor Visibility

Reschedule Or Cancel Tickets At No Extra Cost Amid Dense Fog And poor Visibility | Representational Image

Tata owned Air India on Wednesday announced that passengers flying to and from Delhi airport during the winter season will be allowed to reschedule or cancel their bookings at no extra cost if their flight is likely to be affected by major fog delays.

According to officials, this is part of its FogCare initiative introduced last winter. Air India will provide proactive assistance to affected passengers and offer them easy options to reschedule or cancel their ticket at no extra cost.

"The FogCare initiative is a sincere effort to minimise inconvenience to guests whose flights are likely to get affected by fog. It will also help maintain network schedule integrity," said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Causes Visibility Drop Below 50m, Delays Over 40 Flights

Delhi woke up to a blanket of dense to very dense fog on Wednesday, significantly reducing the visibility across the city to less than 50m.

More than 40 flights have been delayed due to the ongoing dense fog. This includes disruptions in eight international departures, four international arrivals, 22 domestic departures and five domestic arrivals.