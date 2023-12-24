Inside India's First Wide Body A350 That Air India Acquired From Airbus

By: Aditi Thakur | December 24, 2023
Air India's first wide-body A350-900 aircraft landed from Airbus' Toulouse factory in France, sporting a new brand livery, on Saturday.
Air India/ X
The aircraft A350-900 landed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, making Tata Group-owned airline India's first aircraft operator.
Air India/ X
Air India's A350-900 aircraft has a three-class cabin arrangement with 316 seats designed by Collins Aerospace.
Air India/ X
The A350-900 aircraft has 28 private Business Class suites with full-flat beds, 24 Premium Economy seats with extra legroom and various other specific features, and 264 big Economy Class seats.
Air India/ X
For a premium flying experience, all seats on the aircraft have the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system with HD screens.
Air India/ X
Air India's A350 plane will begin commercial service in January 2024, initially flying domestically to familiarise crews before expanding to longer-distance flights across continents.
Air India/ X
The A350's commercial flight schedule will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
Air India/ X
The aircraft is the first of 20 Airbus A350-900S ordered by Air India, with five more scheduled for delivery until March 2024.
ANI
