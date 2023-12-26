Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi Airport, 30 Flights Delayed; Check Details

Delhi airport operations were disrupted due to severe fog | shubhamtorres09/ X

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport faced substantial operational disruptions as a thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital. The dense fog resulted in diminished visibility, leading to significant delays in the schedules of various flights. In total, 30 flights were impacted by the adverse weather conditions, as per airport officials.

Delhi Airport reported 50metres visibility at 10:00am due to very dense Fog pic.twitter.com/vfgtGikVJI — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) December 26, 2023

Delhi International Airport Limited issued an advisory

"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in an advisory for passengers on Tuesday.

Dense Fog at Delhi Airport pic.twitter.com/1SoE7QznA1 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) December 26, 2023

IMD predicted that the dense fog will continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during the next 3-4 days. In its bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in the early hours/morning hours in some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during Tuesday-Thursday and over Rajasthan & north Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.