Delta Plus variant found in 9 countries: Govt

New Delhi

The Delta Plus variant of the Covid variant is found in nine countries, including India which has reported 22 cases, the central government said on Tuesday.

"In India, 16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh", Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

Bhushan, while addressing a press briefing here said that the Delta variant of the Covid virus is presently found in 80 countries, including India.

"Delta variant is found in 80 nations, including India. It's considered a 'variant of concern'. Delta Plus found in 9 nations - US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China, Russia; 22 cases found in India. This variant is in category of 'variant of interest." As many as 21 cases of the Delta Plus Covid variant, the mutant version of the Delta variant, have been found in Maharashtra.

Speaking on the criticism being faced by the Co-WIN portal, Bhushan on Tuesday said, "In spite of criticism at times, Co-WIN has mostly received praises. It has established itself as a very robust, all-inclusive, simple IT-based platform. Therefore, a large number of countries are interested in taking the technology and using it."

"The National Health Authority, Union Health Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) together are planning a global webinar in which such potentially interested countries would be invited and we would be more than willing to share the technology and solution with them", Bhushan added.

Speaking about India's ongoing Covid vaccination drive, the health secretary said, "Both Indian vaccines we're using in Covid vaccination program- Covishield and Covaxin -are effective against Delta variant. But to what extent and what's the proportion of antibodies that they produce, that we would share with you shortly." Health Secretary on being asked how Union Government achieved highest-single day vaccination said: "What happened yesterday was not sudden but a result of coordinated planning. Between June 1-21, average daily vaccination was 34,62,841. So a jump to 88 lakh when vaccines and capacity are available is possible".