Delhi's Ashram Flyover to reopen today at 5pm; only light vehicles allowed for now

After more than two months of closure, Delhi's Ashram Flyover is slated to reopen today. After the inauguration by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the flyover will reopen to commuters at 5 pm today. Its construction work began in June 2020.

Due to the reopening of the Ashram Flyover in the national capital, Delhi Police issued a traffic alert on Sunday for commuters who intend to use the expansion following its inauguration. The Delhi Police advised commuters using the Barapulla Flyover to use the Ashram Flyover for the following destinations.

Only light vehicles allowed

As per the advisory, only light vehicles (LVs) coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to use the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

"Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida and Trans-Yamuna areas are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover," the advisory added.

"Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. are still not allowed on both carriageways of the Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the reopened Ashram Flyover," the advisory read