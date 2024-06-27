Delhi Viral Video: Bike-Borne Men Seen Snatching Mobile Phone Of Walker In Nand Nagri Area

Delhi: In a shocking video that's doing rounds on social media, two bike-borne thieves were seen snatching mobile-phone of a person walking on the road in Nand Nagri area on Delhi. The video shows the duo riding the bike in a very high speed. While a walker is seen being engrossed checking his phone while walking, the duo swiftly snatched the phone and vanished, leaving the victim in shock. The entire sequence of robbery was captured on a cctv camera installed in the area. Whether the police were informed is yet to be ascertained.

Watch the video here

A similar yet even more gruesome and shocking incident was reported in the national capital back on December 2023. Two men were arrested after killed a person in Delhi’s Welcome area after robbing him of Rs 400 and a mobile phone. The accused were identified as Shehzad (20) and Tahir (36), and the victim was said to be hailing from the North east India. Accused were reportedly residents of Janta Mazdoor Colony in the Welcome area.

Read Also Purported Video Of Suspected Thief Being Run Over By Speeding Car While Robbing Lady Goes Viral

Meanwhile, another video the location of which could not be immediately confirmed captured a suspected thief being run over by a speeding car while executing the robbery.

*Viewers discretion solicited.*



He robbed a lady of her handset and took to his heels. You can hear the lady screaming. This is GOD's instant Judgement on Earth. God have Mercy.🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1JnuXXPMaX — 𝔇𝔢 𝔖𝔞𝔪 (@Desam_officialz) June 25, 2024

The X user who has posted the video claimed that the suspected thief was escaping after robbing a lady of her mobile handset and while he was hurriedly running away, a speeding car hit him and further run over him leaving him in a critical condition on the road.