BARBARIC: Purported Video Of Man Slitting Throat Of Another On Busy Street Of Bareilly Goes Viral; UP Police Respond To Post

Bareli: A purported video capturing a shockingly barbaric crime taking place on a busy road of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly city has surfaced and is doing rounds on social media. The video shows a man slitting another man's throat while others watch and move away out of fear. Bareilly Police has responded to the post on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying, "Inspector in-charge Baradari, Bareilly has been directed to take necessary legal action."

प्रभारी निरीक्षक बारादरी, बरेली को आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) June 27, 2024

(Disclaimer: Video containing disturbing content)

In the video it could be seen that while the victim is lying on the road, the accused it literally sitting on his back, and is seen grabbing the neck of the victim while mercilessly slitting his neck with a sharp object. In the frame, a youth who appears to be passer by riding a bike, is seen observing the crime taking place in a state of shock and later he is seen leaving the place.

The video was posted by X user @himanshupatelrs who said in his post, "The video is from Baradari police station area of ​​Bareilly. Criminals in Bareilly have no fear of the police administration. Criminal fearlessly cuts the neck of a young man. Criminals rule the roost in Bareilly."

The video has naturally sent shock waves across the city of Bareilly with serious questions being raised over the law and order situation in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The video could not be immediately confirmed. Police investigation is underway.