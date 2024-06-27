Purported Video Of Suspected Thief Being Run Over By Speeding Car While Robbing Lady Goes Viral | X

A purported video capturing a man running with a very high speed being hit by a speeding car and later being ran over by the same car is doing rounds on the social media. As per the X (formerly known as Twitter) user who posted the video, the victim was a thief who was running away with a mobile phone handset that he had robbed from a lady. While trying to escape with the phone, he was hit by the car.

The video was shared by @Desam_officialz who wrote in his post, "*Viewers discretion solicited.* He robbed a lady of her handset and took to his heels. You can hear the lady screaming. This is GOD's instant Judgement on Earth. God have Mercy."

Watch the video here

*Viewers discretion solicited.*



He robbed a lady of her handset and took to his heels. You can hear the lady screaming. This is GOD's instant Judgement on Earth. God have Mercy.🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1JnuXXPMaX — 𝔇𝔢 𝔖𝔞𝔪 (@Desam_officialz) June 25, 2024

The authenticity of the video however could not be immediately confirmed. The exact location where the incident was reported, and on what date also could not be immediately confirmed.

Netizens sprung into a mixed set of reactions. While some enquired if the handset survived, while some questioned the user by asking why only poor people face instant karma while bigger moneyed criminals get away with what they do everyday.

@mshahi0024 said, "Hello self appointed Gods manager? GODS instant Judgements...?? Why only God instant Judgements happen with Poors? Why no Instant Judgements with Rich and Mighty? Everyday there are lacs of such robberies,Killings on roads, have never seen any instant Judgements, why?"

Hello self appointed Gods manager?



GODS instant Judgements...??



Why only God instant Judgements happen with Poors?



Why no Instant Judgements with Rich and Mighty?



Everyday there are lacs of such robberies,Killings on roads, have never seen any instant Judgements, why? — Manu🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@mshahi0024) June 27, 2024

The incident draws similarity to a an incident that was reported in Gujarat in September 2023. In a robbery attempt in Gujarat's Modasa, a thief was run over by a tractor which he was trying to steal from a showroom. The hilarious video of the theft had gone viral on social media.

Watch the September 2023 video here

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera that was installed in the vicinity.