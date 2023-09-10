Gujarat News: Robber Accidentally Runs Tractor Over Himself While Trying To Steal It In Modasa, Video Surfaces

Robber Run Over By Tractor | Twitter

Gujarat: In a robbery attempt in Gujarat's Modasa, a thief was run over by a tractor which he was trying to steal from a showroom. The hilarious video of the theft is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the thief was stealing the tractor and he was run over by the tractor which he was trying to steal. The incident occurred at a tractor showroom located in Gujarat's Modasa.

The incident caught on CCTV

As per reports, the thief barged into a showroom which is located in Modasa and stole a tractor from there. The theft was caught on CCTV camera installed in the premises of the tractor showroom. It can be seen in the video, that the thief who entered the compound, tried to start a tractor that was parked inside the compound. After trying for some time, the tractor starts. However, the thief who can be seen standing next to the tractor was run over by one of the huge tyres of the tractor. The tractor came into motion automatically and the thief was run over by it.

The thief gets up after being run over by the tractor and continues with the theft

However, the thief gets up after being run over by the tractor and continues with the theft. He climbs up the tractor which was moving on its own and leaves the compound while riding on the tractor. He drove away with the tractor and left the compound. As per reports, a report of theft was filed by the owner of the showroom. The tractor was recovered after five days of the incident. There are reports that the tractor was recovered from about 400 kilometres away from the showroom in Modasa. The robber has not been arrested yet. Further investigation is underway.

Video goes viral on social media

After the video goes viral on social media, netizens are taking a dig at the robber for the hilarious attempt to rob the tractor. They are making fun of the robber and saying that the robber was run over by the tractor and still could not take the tractor away. Some are saying that he could only drive 400 kilometres in five days. A social media user also said that "the machines are fighting back".

