Delhi violence: Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha will discuss riots ‘after normalcy returns’

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul remained sitting even as the Congress MPs protested in the well with the MPs of all other Opposition parties, except the Biju Janata Dal.

The scuffle broke out when the Opposition raised the banner in the face of the BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal accusing Sonia Gandhi of instigating the riots.

In the upper House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, in turn, rejected all adjournments on Delhi riots, saying the matter was important, deserved to be discuss on priority but only after normalcy is restored.

"I have to decide the time after talking to the leaders of House and the Opposition and taking into confidence the concerned ministry," he said, appealing to the House to speak in one voice for early normalcy.

A similar ruling was given by Speaker Birla in the Lok Sabha.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi endorsed the Speaker's appeal while lashing out at the Congress for taking no action when 3,000 Sikhs were killed in 1984.

Earlier in the day, the Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi, Trinamul Congress MPs and AAP MPs held separate demonstrations under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament House precincts.