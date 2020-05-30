Delhi University releases tentative date sheet for all semesters: Check on du.ac.in

The Delhi University (DU) on Friday released a tentative datesheet for open book examinations for all semesters.
The examination for courses under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) will be held from July 1 to July 11.
The courses under CBCS (Admission of 2015, 2016 & 2017) are B.A. (Hons) Semester-VI, B.Com (Hons) Semester-VI, B.Sc. (Honours) Semester-VI, B.Sc. (Programme) Semester-VI, B.Sc. Mathematical Sciences, Semester-VI, B.Com. Semester-VI, B.A. (Programme) Semester-VI, Date-Sheet Ability Enhancement Sem.II and Date-Sheet Generic Elective Sem.II/IV
The Delhi University has also given a tentative datesheet for Three Year Under Graduate Courses (Semester-II/IV/VI) which includes B.A. (Hons) Programme Semester-II/IV/VI, B.Com. (Hons) Semester-II/IV/VI, B.Sc. (Honours) Semester-II/IV/VI, B.Sc. (Programme) Semester-II/IV/VI, B.Sc. (Honours) Mathematics-II/IV/VI, B.Sc. Mathematical Sciences, Semester-II/IV/VI, B.Com., Semester-II/IV/VI, B.A. (Programme) Semester-II/IV/VI and Environmental Studies, Semester-II.
Click on this link - http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/datesheets.html - for the tentative datesheet and details of the courses.
The candidates can download the PDF of their respective course. The PDF contains the exam details like the name of the subject, date of the examination and the timings.
According to Firstpost, DU may start the registration process for admission to various courses on 8 June and registration process will take place from 8 to 30 June for the UG courses.
