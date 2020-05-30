Delhi University releases tentative date sheet for all semesters: Check on du.ac.in

The Delhi University has also given a tentative datesheet for Three Year Under Graduate Courses (Semester-II/IV/VI) which includes B.A. (Hons) Programme Semester-II/IV/VI, B.Com. (Hons) Semester-II/IV/VI, B.Sc. (Honours) Semester-II/IV/VI, B.Sc. (Programme) Semester-II/IV/VI, B.Sc. (Honours) Mathematics-II/IV/VI, B.Sc. Mathematical Sciences, Semester-II/IV/VI, B.Com., Semester-II/IV/VI, B.A. (Programme) Semester-II/IV/VI and Environmental Studies, Semester-II.

Click on this link - http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/datesheets.html - for the tentative datesheet and details of the courses.

The candidates can download the PDF of their respective course. The PDF contains the exam details like the name of the subject, date of the examination and the timings.

According to Firstpost, DU may start the registration process for admission to various courses on 8 June and registration process will take place from 8 to 30 June for the UG courses.