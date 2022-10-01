e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Tibetan Youth protest outside Chinese Embassy, demand Tibet's freedom

Delhi: Tibetan Youth protest outside Chinese Embassy, demand Tibet's freedom

In a video shared by ANI, Tibetan youth can be seen holding placards and raising slogans against the Chinese government demanding Tibet's freedom.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: Tibetan Youth protest outside Chinese Embassy, demand Tibet's freedom | ANI
Follow us on

Tibetan Youth on Saturday staged a protest in front of the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, demanding Tibet's freedom.

In a video shared by ANI, Tibetan youth can be seen holding placards and raising slogans against the Chinese government demanding Tibet's freedom. "We demand that Tibet be freed and Government of India supports us with this demand. China needs to be stopped. Mass collection of DNA, killings must be halted," one of the protestors said.

It is pertinent as a form of protest against the Chinese occupation of Tibet, more than 159 Tibetans since 2009 have set themselves on fire, reported Phayul.

Chinese troops occupied Tibet in 1950 and later annexed it. The 1959 Tibetan uprising witnessed violent clashes between Tibetan residents and Chinese forces.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka KCET result 2022: UGCET revised ranks to be out soon; Know how to check

Karnataka KCET result 2022: UGCET revised ranks to be out soon; Know how to check

Delhi HC dismisses AAP leader Satyender Jain's plea challenging transfer of money laundering case

Delhi HC dismisses AAP leader Satyender Jain's plea challenging transfer of money laundering case

Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him

Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him

Delhi: Tibetan Youth protest outside Chinese Embassy, demand Tibet's freedom

Delhi: Tibetan Youth protest outside Chinese Embassy, demand Tibet's freedom

IIFT 2023: MBA (International Business) programme registrations begin at iift.nta.nic.in; Know how...

IIFT 2023: MBA (International Business) programme registrations begin at iift.nta.nic.in; Know how...