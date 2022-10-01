Delhi: Tibetan Youth protest outside Chinese Embassy, demand Tibet's freedom

Tibetan Youth on Saturday staged a protest in front of the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, demanding Tibet's freedom.
In a video shared by ANI, Tibetan youth can be seen holding placards and raising slogans against the Chinese government demanding Tibet's freedom. "We demand that Tibet be freed and Government of India supports us with this demand. China needs to be stopped. Mass collection of DNA, killings must be halted," one of the protestors said.
It is pertinent as a form of protest against the Chinese occupation of Tibet, more than 159 Tibetans since 2009 have set themselves on fire, reported Phayul.
Chinese troops occupied Tibet in 1950 and later annexed it. The 1959 Tibetan uprising witnessed violent clashes between Tibetan residents and Chinese forces.
