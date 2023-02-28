Delhi: Supreme Court seeks chargesheet from Police in 2021 Dharam Sansad-hate speech case

Supreme Court of India | Photo:

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the chargesheet in the case of alleged inflamatory speeches made in a Dharam Sansad event in Delhi in December 2021. The police, however, wriggled out saying it is still awaiting the result of forensic examination of the voice samples.

𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗹𝗮𝗯 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘃𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘀

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala ordered the chargesheet after Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Delhi Police, said the samples were sent to the forensic lab and the report was awaited.

𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲

The court was hearing a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Delhi Police for alleged inaction over the incident, which the petitioner, Tushar Gandhi, said was in violation of the court’s guidelines in the Tehseen Poonawala case on how to deal with such matters.