Delhi: Stray Bull Attacks Elderly After Pushing Her To Ground, Brave Woman Fights Back; Watch VIDEO

Delhi: In a shocking incident, A woman was brutally attacked by a stray bull in a narrow lane in Delhi. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the footage, the bull can be seen brutally attacking the woman after pushing her to the ground and dragging her. Fortunately, the woman managed to fight back and save herself from the enraged animal.

As per reports, the incident occurred on October 30 in Gali No. 8, Phase 4, Aya Nagar in Delhi-47. The video shows that the woman came out of her house and was walking in the narrow by lane of Delhi when the stray bull attacked her. The bull was standing in front of her suddenly attacked her and pushed the woman to the ground and then dragged her. The bull attempted to maul her after pushing her to the ground.

The brave woman, however, held the bull with it's horns and mouth due to which the animal was not able to attack her further. She held the bull and kept screaming for help. The people in the vicinity rushed to the spot as she raised an alarm. They came with sticks in their hands and tried to shoo away the bull.

The woman kept holding the bull until another man came and caught the bull with its horn. Another man stepped in and started dragging the woman away from the bull. The woman was not able to stand or move away from the bull as she was injured in the attack. The incidents of stray cattle attacks are on the rise in the country and even the national capital is not immune from these attacks.

The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are reacting to the incident. They are demanding actions against these stray cattle and demanding the authorities to find a solution to this ever-increasing problem. They are blaming the illegal dairies in the national capital for the increasing number of stray cattle in Delhi.

One of the users shared the video and said, "In the national capital Delhi, yet another accident occurred due to stray cattle. Despite the issue becoming severe, a solution is not being reached because local municipal officials, police, and administration are colluding to allow the operation of illegal dairies in residential areas."

The user further said, "A large number of illegal dairies are operating in Delhi, and the waste from these dairies, including cow dung and urine, is discharged into drains/sewer lines, causing blockages, filth, and water pollution. Additionally, the owners of these illegal dairies often release their cattle into the open after milking, which poses a danger not only to traffic but also creates a serious threat to public safety."

The user also said, "Due to corrupt and negligent officials, common people are facing loss of life and property. However, lazy officials and ministers fail to see the ground reality. There is an urgent need to accelerate unbiased action against illegal dairies."