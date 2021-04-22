Delhi still needs more oxygen, facing tough time: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Amid sharp spike in Covid cases and high demand of Oxygen supply in the hospitals, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the capital is still facing oxygen crisis.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said, "Delhi is facing Oxygen crisis for past few days. Centre fixes Oxygen quota for all states. As per Delhi government's estimate, the city needs 700 tonnes per day, however, the Centre yesterday gave only 480 tonnes. We need more, but we are thankful to them for this."

The Chief Minister also stated that on the prevailing situation in the national capital, the Centre has helped Delhi Government a lot especially in the last two-three days and assured smooth supply of oxygen.