Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quarantines himself after wife tests positive for COVID-19

In June 2020, Arvind Kejriwal had got himself tested for COVID-19 infection after he developed fever and sore throat. However, he had tested negative back then.

As the coronavirus crisis deepened further in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis. "The lockdown in Delhi has started today. This decision has been taken in view of your health and safety. Kindly cooperate with the government and stay home to keep safe from the infection," Kejriwal tweeted.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 240 deaths due to the coronavirus, highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 23,686 cases with a positivity rate of 26.12 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department. With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative tally has risen to 8,77,146. The death toll stands at 12,361, according to the Health Department data.