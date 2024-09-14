 Delhi: Sonia Gandhi, Leaders Across Political Spectrum Pay Tribute To CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Rajeev Shukla, and several CPI (M) leaders and workers arrived at the CPI (M) office in Delhi to pay tribute to Yechury. His mortal remains were taken to the party's office from his residence in Vasant Kunj here. Yechury passed away on September 12 at AIIMS Hospital after suffering from a respiratory tract infection.

ANI

Saturday, September 14, 2024
article-image

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the CPI office in Delhi on Saturday.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Rajeev Shukla, and several CPI (M) leaders and workers arrived at the CPI (M) office in Delhi to pay tribute to Yechury.

His mortal remains were taken to the party's office from his residence in Vasant Kunj here.

Yechury passed away on September 12 at AIIMS Hospital after suffering from a respiratory tract infection.

article-image

Kerala Minister P Rajeev On The Demise Of CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

Speaking to ANI, Kerala Minister P Rajeev said that his demise has created a big vacuum in national politics.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeev said, "The sad demise of Sitaram Yechury has created a big vacuum in the national politics. I got the opportunity to work with him as a deputy leader when he was the leader of the CPI (M) in Rajya Sabha. He was the most acceptable person in the party and everyone came to him to make decisions on every issue. It is a big loss to the party, the left, and the country."

article-image

BJP National President JP Nadda Pays Tribute To CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

On Friday, Union Minister and BJP national President JP Nadda paid floral tribute to him at his residence.

Remembering Yechury, Nadda said that he maintained relationships with those whose views differed from his own.

"Paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of Former Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary of the CPI (M) late Shri Sitaram Yechury ji. We both had different ideologies. He was a person more inclined towards ideas, but at the same time, he maintained relationships with those whose views differed from his own. He believed in agreeing to disagree and often said that this is the beauty of democracy," Nadda wrote in a post on X.

article-image

"May God grant him eternal peace and give his family the strength to endure this pain," he added.

BJP National President JP Nadda Reflects On His Memories Of The Late CPI (M) Leader

Reflecting on his memories of the late CPI(M) leader, Nadda said he was very firm in his ideas and he devoted his whole life to propagating those ideas but being a social person, we can never forget his personal relationship and humanistic approach.

"My friend Sitaram Yechury is no more among us... Sitaram Yechury used to come to Himachal from JNU to propagate his ideology and I have known him since then. We both belonged to different ideologies. He was very firm in his ideas and he devoted his whole life to propagate those ideas but being a social person we can never forget his personal relationship, humanistic approach. So I can say that he was a person who was more inclined towards ideas but at the same time, he also maintained relations with those people of the society who were different from his ideology. He believed that we agree to disagree and he used to say that this is the beauty of democracy. May God give him a place in his feet and give strength to all the members of his family to bear this grief," Nadda told ANI.

