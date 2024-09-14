 'He Believed In Agreeing To Disagree': BJP President JP Nadda Pays Floral Tribute To Sitaram Yechury; See Pics
"We both had different ideologies. He was a person more inclined towards ideas, but at the same time, he maintained relationships with those whose views differed from his own. He believed in agreeing to disagree and often said that this is the beauty of democracy," Nadda stated in his tribute to the veteran CPI(M) leader.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
BJP President JP Nadda pays tribute to veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury who passed away on September 12 | X | JP Nadda

Delhi: BJP President JP Nadda on Friday (September 13) paid floral tribute to the late CPM leader Sitaram Yechury. Highlighting that though their political ideologies differed, the BJP President said that Yechury was a leader who "believed in agreeing to disagree."

"Paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of Former Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary of the CPI (M) late Shri Sitaram Yechury ji. We both had different ideologies. He was a person more inclined towards ideas, but at the same time, he maintained relationships with those whose views differed from his own. He believed in agreeing to disagree and often said that this is the beauty of democracy. May God grant him eternal peace and give his family the strength to endure this pain," Nadda stated in his tribute.

Read Also
Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary, Passes Away At 72; LoP Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute
article-image

Sitaram Yechury, the CPI(M) general secretary and veteran Left leader, passed away on Thursday (September 12) after prolonged illness. He was 72. Tributes poured in from political leaders across the spectrum.

