Delhi: Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders hold protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over Tawang border issues |

New Delhi: Amid the growing tensions between India and China over the border issues and the recent clash of soldiers at Tawang, all oppostion parties have taken a stand against the ruling party BJP.

On Wednesday morning, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leadershave started a protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the India-China faceoff at Tawang.

Delhi | Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the India-China faceoff at Tawang pic.twitter.com/yHzTizsEJS — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

Sonia chaired a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in morning

Earlier in the morning, Sonia chaired a meeting of all party MPs in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the remainder of the Winter Session.

The Congress Parliamentary Party meeting was held at Parliament's Central Hall with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and all party MPs in attendance. Sonia Gandhi led the meeting as chairperson.

At the meeting they decided to start a protest near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. Other party leaders are also expected to support and join the protest.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7.