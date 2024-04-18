Delhi Shocker: YouTuber Swati Godara Jumps To Death From PG In Mukherjee Nagar | Instagram

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman YouTuber committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of a PG in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. The woman, identified as Swati Godara (29), was reportedly preparing for UPSC examinations and had been staying in the Mukherjee Nagar area for the past 10 years. The police have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. They are questioning eyewitnesses and her friends.

Reports suggest that the incident occurred on Wednesday (April 17) when Swati was in the PG room with her friend named Priyam. The police have taken Priyam into custody and are questioning him, as well as other friends of the deceased.

Swati rented the room around four months ago in the Mukherjee Nagar area and informed the owner that she had completed her studies and was now a full-time YouTuber.

Was Preparing For UPSC

Swati reportedly came to Delhi around ten years ago to prepare for the UPSC examinations and was a resident of Badhla village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Swati also appeared for SSC exams earlier but did not succeed. After losing all hope in the UPSC and SSC exams, Swati started making videos on YouTube and Instagram.

About Her YouTube Account

Swati managed to gather around 28.6K followers on her Instagram account and has made 205 posts. She had 67 followers on YouTube and uploaded 33 videos on her YouTube account. There are reports that Swati's relatives have not expressed any suspicion of conspiracy in connection with her suicide, and no suicide note has been found.

Other Incident Of Suicide

Earlier, a YouTuber couple committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of a high-rise building after an argument in Haryana. The couple, in a live-in relationship, were staying in Haryana's Bahadurgarh. They have been identified as Garwit (25) and Nandini (22) and were residents of Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The incident occurred on Saturday (April 13), and the police have initiated a probe into the matter.