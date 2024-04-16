Delhi Shocker: Man Opens Fire Indiscriminately Killing Cop & Injuring Another Youth; Later Shoots Himself

Pune News: Gunshots Fired After Clash Over Cricket Match Between Two Groups | Representative pic

New Delhi: In a shocking incident that was reported in Nandnagari of the national capital New Delhi, a person indiscriminately opened fire killing a policeman and injuring another youth. Soon after that, he shot himself to death. This incident was reported at Meet Nagar flyover. Deceased Dinesh Sharma was an Assistant Sub Inspector in Delhi Police. The incident took place on Monday April 15th at around 11:45 pm when a person named Mukesh opened fire indiscriminately at the spot. Delhi Police's Assistant Sub Inspector Dinesh Sharma died in this firing, while 30 year old Amit Kumar is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Reports said that Mukesh Kumar suddenly started firing with a 7.65 mm pistol. The first bullet was fired at a bike but the bike rider was lucky that he narrowly escaped when Dinesh Sharma was coming from behind on which Mukesh opened fire. By the time Dinesh Sharma was taken to the hospital, it was too late and he had unfortunately died. Immediately after this, Mukesh fired at Amit who was going on a scooter. The bullet hit Amit in the waist. Currently, Amit's treatment is going on in the hospital.

Who was Dinesh Sharma?

ASI Dinesh Sharma was posted in the Special Branch of Delhi Police. When the firing incident took place, he was traveling on his motorcycle DL4SV-3934 and during this the accused opened fire and he was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The injured person has been identified as Amit Kumar (30 years old), who is a resident of Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar.

Motive behind murders not clear

After this, accused Mukesh sat in an auto and asked the auto driver to accompany him. When the auto driver refused, Mukesh also fired at the auto driver, but the auto driver somehow he managed to save himself. After this, Mukesh committed suicide by shooting himself in the back seat of the auto.

At present, on this whole matter, Delhi Police says that Mukesh, who is a resident of Nand Nagari slum, is 44 years old. Why he committed this crime is not clear at the moment. The police is investigating the entire matter.