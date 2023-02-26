e-Paper Get App
Delhi shocker: 33-year-old man sets himself on fire after court orders to seize his properties; dies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 08:01 AM IST
article-image
Delhi shocker: 33-year-old man sets himself on fire after court orders to seize his properties | Representative Image
At Delhi's Gokalpuri Village, a 33-year-old man died on Saturday from burn wounds after allegedly setting himself on fire after having his possessions seized, according to police.

Kapil Kumar (33), the owner of Vanshika Collections, allegedly doused himself in gasoline and set himself on fire after receiving a letter from the court ordering the forfeiture of his property.

He passed away on Saturday around 3:43 am, according to Delhi Police.

Police statement

"Some officials arrived at the Gokal Puri Police Station and produced the court order seeking police assistance for taking possession of one property in Gokal Puri village, Delhi. Staff from the police station went to the property, to be confiscated," the police said.

"On receiving the information, the person tried to pour gasoline and set himself on fire, near his property," police said.

Shifted to hospital, succumbed to his wounds

He was transported right away to GTB Hospital by police personnel, but he passed away while receiving care for his wounds.

According to the Delhi Police, a case has been filed at the Gokal Puri Police Station under section 306 of the Indian Criminal Code (IPC) and is currently being investigated.

