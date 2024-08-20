Delhi: Severe Waterlogging Hits Ashram Bridge & Minto Road After Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday.

The downpour resulted in traffic congestion and people faced problems commuting due to the heavy rain.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed near Ashram Bridge after incessant rainfall. Waterlogging on Minto Road led to parked vehicles getting submerged in water.

#WATCH | An autorickshaw submerged as incessant rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi.



Prediction Made By The Indian Meterological Department

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light/moderate rainfall for the entire Delhi and southwest NCR on Tuesday. IMD has warned of a moderate-to-intense spell over Central and East Delhi in the morning hours.

Earlier today, IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand. Heavy rain at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.