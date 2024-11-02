 Delhi Sees Smog As Air Quality Deteriorates, AQI Stands At 296; Visuals Surface
Delhi Sees Smog As Air Quality Deteriorates, AQI Stands At 296; Visuals Surface

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
A thin layer of smog engulfs the National Capital as the air quality continues to deteriorate. | ANI

New Delhi: A thin layer of smog engulfed the national capital and the AQI was recorded at 296 at 7 am on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

In Anand Vihar, the AQI was recorded at a very poor category of 380 at 7 am; in ITO, it was 253 (poor) at 6 am; in RK Puram, it was 346 (very poor) at 6 am; in IGI Airport T3 it was 342 (very poor) at 6 am; and in Dwarka Sector 8 the AQI was 308 (very poor) at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

article-image

A cyclist near India Gate told ANI that air pollution makes breathing difficult while cycling, jogging, or engaging in heavy physical activities.

"There are serious problems because of pollution; if you look around, the air is polluted. When you walk normally, you don't feel it, but if you cycle, jog or do any heavy work, you will feel that it is quite difficult to breathe," a cyclist told ANI.

Another cyclist mentioned that pollution levels will rise further in the coming days, and there won't be any relief.

"The pollution level will rise after 2-3 days. There won't be any relief (from pollution), but it will increase," he told ANI.

article-image

Delhi's Air Quality Recorded In Very Poor Category

On Friday a day after the Diwali celebration, the city's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents.

At around 7:00 am, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar stood at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reached 376. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

