Delhi: Air Quality Plummets To 'Severe' Category In Several Areas On Diwali

As Diwali is celebrated with joy across the country, a thick layer of smog has enveloped the national capital, Delhi. The city has reported hazardous air quality levels in most areas, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 400, placing it in the "severe" category.
The situation is expected to worsen further due to firecracker-burning activities, despite the ban on them during the festival.
Yesterday, AQI levels in several areas ranged between 200 and 300, classified as “poor.” However, on Diwali, the air quality in many areas has deteriorated to the "very poor" category. In Anand Vihar, AQI was recorded at 418 at 6 a.m., while Mundka reported an AQI of 371.
Area-Wise AQI in Delhi
Anand Vihar: 419
Ashok Vihar: 368
Burari Crossing: 353
Chandni Chowk: 301
DTU: 281
Dwarka Sector-8: 359
IGI Airport: 303
ITO: 306
Jahangirpuri: 395
Lodhi Road: 259
Mundka: 367
Najafgarh: 281
Narela: 303
North Campus DU: 334
Patparganj: 350
Punjabi Bagh: 369
RK Puram: 384
Rohini 357
According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services, pollution levels are expected to rise as wind patterns shift from the south-southeast to the northwest, potentially bringing smoke from crop stubble burning into the city. "If firecrackers are also burned, pollutants could become further trapped due to the wind shift, worsening air quality,” he explained.
Last year, Diwali was celebrated on November 12, and Delhi recorded its best air quality on Diwali in eight years, with an average AQI of 218. Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that 377 teams have been formed to enforce the firecracker ban in the national capital this Diwali.