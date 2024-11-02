 Delhi AQI Update: Capital City Still Faces 'Very Poor' Air Quality Post Diwali
Delhi AQI Update: Capital City Still Faces 'Very Poor' Air Quality Post Diwali

Even with a strict prohibition on fireworks, the air quality in the city was deemed "very poor" on Friday, registering an AQI of 359. Fireworks were ignited in several areas, including Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Chhatarpur, Jaunapur, East of Kailash, and more.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Delhi AQI: Capital Suffers 'Very Poor' Air Quality Standards | X (@Patriot_Delhi)

The air quality in Delhi slightly improved on the second day following Diwali festivities. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality in the national capital was categorised as 'very poor' with an Air Quality Index of 348.

Despite a thorough ban on firecrackers, the city's air quality on Friday was classified as "very poor" with an AQI of 359.

Firecrackers were set off in multiple locations such as Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Chhatarpur, Jaunapur, East of Kailash, Saket, Rohini, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, Vikas Puri, Dilshad Garden, and Burari.

A reading of 0 to 50 on the AQI is categorized as 'good', while 51 to 100 is deemed 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 is classified as 'moderate', 201 to 300 is termed 'poor', 301 to 400 is labeled 'very poor', and 401 to 500 is defined as 'severe'.

On Friday, the pollution board in Delhi stated that the air quality index remained unchanged this Diwali despite numerous violations of pollution regulations.

PTI reported that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's report indicated a 4% decrease in PM2.5 levels compared to last year's Diwali. As the levels of PM10- particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers or less- rose by 11 percent.

article-image

PM2.5 is tiny particulate matter that can be breathed in and can present a higher health threat.

Nevertheless, according to data from CPCB, Delhi experienced its highest levels of pollution during Diwali in the past three years. The city's AQI on Thursday was 330, higher than the 218 recorded in 2023 and 312 in 2022.

As per the report, the majority of monitoring stations in Delhi showed consistent pollution levels, with 37 out of 39 stations reporting 'very poor' air quality. Nonetheless, the city managed to prevent a significant increase in pollution through the implementation of various control measures.

