Delhi schools will continue to remain closed for students up to Class 8: Check details here

The Delhi government has allowed public fairs and exhibitions from Thursday, under a phased reopening of economic activities interrupted by the lockdown during the second wave of COVID-19 in the city. However, schools will be closed for students up to Class 8.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday said that schools will continue to remain closed for students up to Class 8. The order will remain valid till September 30, 2021. Meanwhile, classes from 9 to 12 will continue with 50 percent capacity.

"All Schools/Institutes for students upto class shall remain closed. However, schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutes, skill development and training institutes, other training institutes, libraries for the students from class 9th onwards, with a maximum 50% Of the seating capacity of the classroom, are allowed to open in NCT of Delhi subject to strict compliance of SOP already circulated vide DDMA Order No. 463 dated 30.08.2021. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and should be encouraged," Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order issued on Wednesday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order issued on Wednesday, said business-to-consumer exhibitions will be permitted in the city from September 16. Banquet halls will be allowed to hold such exhibitions and fairs, it said.

The exhibitions and fairs will be allowed with all stakeholders strictly following the standard operating procedure laid down by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the DDMA said. Other activities prohibited and allowed by the DDMA will remain so till the intervening night of September 30 and October 1, the order added.

“Business to business and business to customer exhibitions will be allowed. The exhibition organisers will be responsible for strict adherence to prescribed SOP... and compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour (viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing, use of sanitisers, etc) to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus (Sars-CoV-2). In case any violation is found, strict penal/criminal action shall be taken against the organizer of the exhibition,” said the DDMA order.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 02:56 PM IST