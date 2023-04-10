Delhi: SC rejects petition seeking transfer of Journalist Siddique Kappan's case to Kerala |

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition seeking a transfer of trial to Kerala, in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi-based Malayali journalist Siddique Kappan and six others.

The court was considering the plea submitted by the first accused and Campus Front of India (CFI) former general secretary Rauf Shareef.

ED argued laundering happened in Uttar Pradesh

Kappan pleaded that the trial be shifted from Lucknow court to Kerala since the first case over the matter was registered in Kerala and the witnesses were all from the state iteself. However, ED argued that the alleged activities of money laundering had happened in Uttar Pradesh.

The ruling came from a bench comprising justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mittal.