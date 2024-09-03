 Delhi: Salil Kapoor, Former President Of Atlas Cycles, Kills Himself; Alleges 'Torture' By 4 People In Suicide Note
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Salil Kapoor, Former President Of Atlas Cycles, Kills Himself; Alleges 'Torture' By 4 People In Suicide Note

Delhi: Salil Kapoor, Former President Of Atlas Cycles, Kills Himself; Alleges 'Torture' By 4 People In Suicide Note

A suicide note has also been recovered and as allegations of harassment has been made against a few people, said the Delhi Police. According to reports, the suicide note contains 4 names and allegations of physical and mental torture has been made against them in the suicide note.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi, September 3: Salil Kapoor, former president of Atlas Cycles, died after he reportedly shot himself at his residence located at Doctor APJ Abdul Kalam Lane in Delhi on Tuesday. Kapoor was 65-years old.

The Police team reached the spot and has started its investigations into the matter.

A suicide note has also been recovered and as allegations of harassment has been made against a few people, said the Delhi Police.

According to reports, the suicide note contains 4-5 names and allegations of physical and mental torture has been made against them in the suicide note.

FPJ Shorts
MSRTC Strike Affects Over 50% of Bus Depots Across Maharashtra, Significant Revenue Loss Reported
MSRTC Strike Affects Over 50% of Bus Depots Across Maharashtra, Significant Revenue Loss Reported
Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Booked Under Non-Bailable Charges For Sexually Assaulting Female Actress In Dubai
Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Booked Under Non-Bailable Charges For Sexually Assaulting Female Actress In Dubai
Mumbai: Muslim Community Launches ‘Prophet For All’ Campaign To Promote Peace And Brotherhood During Rabi-Ul-Awwal Celebrations
Mumbai: Muslim Community Launches ‘Prophet For All’ Campaign To Promote Peace And Brotherhood During Rabi-Ul-Awwal Celebrations
Javed Akhtar To Rohit Shetty: Bollywood Celebrities Financially Support Veteran Actress Rehana Sultan For Cardiac Surgery
Javed Akhtar To Rohit Shetty: Bollywood Celebrities Financially Support Veteran Actress Rehana Sultan For Cardiac Surgery

Kapoor Was Arrested In 2015

Salil Kapoor was arrested in the year 2015 by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police. He was wanted in two cases of cheating of Rs 9 crore. The cases were filed at the Defence Colony police station, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Kapoor's Sister-In-Law Natasha Kapoor Also Died By Suicide

Coincidentally, Kapoor's sister-in-law Natasha Kapoor is also suspected to have died of suicide in the year 2020.

She had reportedly returned from a wedding in Kolkata and had also left behind a suicide note. Natasha's husband Sanjay Kapoor worked for the Atlas Cycles.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Police Eliminate 9 Naxals; Bodies Arrival Awaited

Chhattisgarh: Police Eliminate 9 Naxals; Bodies Arrival Awaited

Video: Brave Cop, With Help Of Locals, Rescues Man From Being Swept Away In Floodwaters In...

Video: Brave Cop, With Help Of Locals, Rescues Man From Being Swept Away In Floodwaters In...

Chhattisgarh: Headmaster Suspended For Telling Thirsty Schoolgirls To Drink Urine In Balrampur

Chhattisgarh: Headmaster Suspended For Telling Thirsty Schoolgirls To Drink Urine In Balrampur

Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Fierce Gunfight With Security Forces On Dantewada-Bijapur Border;...

Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Fierce Gunfight With Security Forces On Dantewada-Bijapur Border;...

Chhattisgarh: Girl Students Asked To Drink Urine Instead Of Water; Headmaster Suspended

Chhattisgarh: Girl Students Asked To Drink Urine Instead Of Water; Headmaster Suspended