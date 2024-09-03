Delhi: Salil Kapoor, Former President Of Atlas Cycles, Kills Himself; Alleges 'Torture' By 4 People In Suicide Note

New Delhi, September 3: Salil Kapoor, former president of Atlas Cycles, died after he reportedly shot himself at his residence located at Doctor APJ Abdul Kalam Lane in Delhi on Tuesday. Kapoor was 65-years old.

The Police team reached the spot and has started its investigations into the matter.

A suicide note has also been recovered and as allegations of harassment has been made against a few people, said the Delhi Police.

According to reports, the suicide note contains 4-5 names and allegations of physical and mental torture has been made against them in the suicide note.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kapoor Was Arrested In 2015

Salil Kapoor was arrested in the year 2015 by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police. He was wanted in two cases of cheating of Rs 9 crore. The cases were filed at the Defence Colony police station, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Kapoor's Sister-In-Law Natasha Kapoor Also Died By Suicide

Coincidentally, Kapoor's sister-in-law Natasha Kapoor is also suspected to have died of suicide in the year 2020.

She had reportedly returned from a wedding in Kolkata and had also left behind a suicide note. Natasha's husband Sanjay Kapoor worked for the Atlas Cycles.