Delhi: Ruckus at World Book Fair in Pragati Maidan, stall distributing free Bibles targeted by protesters (WATCH) |

Chaos unfolded at the New Delhi World Book Fair in Pragati Maidan yesterday as a group of more than 30 individuals attacked a booth owned by the Christian non-profit Gideons International.

As per a report by Newslaundry, a few men arrived at the stall at around 2.15 p.m. Several of them had tikas on their foreheads, while some wore saffron scarves.

There were more stalls at fair selling spiritual materials

Like many other booths at the fair selling spiritual materials, this one had posters advertising free distribution of religious literature to fairgoers. On this particular occasion, the flyers proclaimed "Free Holy Bible". The group "tore the posters," grabbing copies of the book New Testament: Psalms and Proverbs in the process.

As per the report in Newslaundry, the group raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. The report also mentioned how the group recited the Hanuman Chalisa while “yelling” at those running the stall. They forced the stall volunteers to “stop distributing copies of the Bible for free” and to “stop converting people to Christianity." After this they sat around the stall, and refused to leave for a while.

In the video that is now going viral on social media, it can be seen that a number of people have gheraoed the bookstall and are chanting the 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans. Close to 50 to people can be seen the video.