Delhi riots: Why no FIR against Anurag, Kapil Mishra, asks UAPA accused

NEW DELHI

Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association President Shifa-Ur-Rehman, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Delhi riots, asked in the court on Tuesday why no FIR was registered against Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, and others for allegedly instigating riots.

During the bail hearing, Shifa's lawyer, Abhishek Singh, showed Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat a complaint filed by him on January 30, 2020, seeking registration of FIR against Thakur, Mishra, another BJP leader Parvesh Sharma, and Jamia Shooter Ram Bhakt Gopal for allegedly "instigating riots".

"Did the prosecution even bother to call them as witnesses or accused or issue a notice that we want to know something? Because they said 'shoot xyz' so they know who those people are. They will at least have some evidence. Why was no FIR registered against them? This was the complaint I was pursuing," Singh said.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 12:37 AM IST