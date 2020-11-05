Delhi riots: Change staff to address Khatoon’s charges, court tells jail

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday directed Tihar Jail authorities to change the staff if required against whom student activist Gulfish Khatoon, arrested in connection with the February riots in north- east Delhi, had raised allegations of mental harassment. Khatoon, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, had alleged she was being subjected to communal slurs and mental harassment by the prison staff.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said it appeared that there were some arguments between the jail staff and Khatoon and "it is a version of the applicant (Khatoon) vs version of the jail staff".

The concerned Jail Superintendent has conducted an inquiry, he said.

"In the facts of the case, I deem it fit, without getting into the allegations/denial of allegations, to instruct the Jail Superintendent to ensure that if need be, to change the ward of the applicant or change the staff on duty or other steps that he deems fit to avoid any confrontation," the judge said in his order.

The court said if Khatoon had grievances about any offence being committed against her, she may move a complaint before the jurisdictional magistrate.

Amaravati land deals: SC to hear AP’s plea against stay on SIT probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea of Andhra Pradesh govt challenging the High Court order staying SIT probe into alleged irregularities in land deals in Amaravati Capital Region during the previous TDP regime of N Chandrababu Naidu. The Andhra Pradesh HC on September 16 had granted a stay on the actions of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government to conduct a comprehensive probe into various irregularities, particularly the land deals in the Amaravati Capital Region.

SC: Insulting remarks to SC/ST person made within four walls of house doesn't amount to offence: Insulting remarks made to a person belonging to Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes within four walls of the house with no witnesses does not amount to offence, the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it quashed the charges under the SC/ST Act against a man who had allegedly abused a woman within her building.

SC bins Bishop Franco's review plea for discharge: The Supreme Court has dismissed the review petition filed by Bishop Franco Mulakkal seeking directions to discharge him from the Kerala nun rape case. The apex court order has cleared the way for him to stand trial in the case. In August this year, the apex court had dismissed his plea seeking discharge from the case.

TN govt to deny nod to BJP procession: Tamil Nadu govt told the Madras High Court that it has decided to deny permission for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit's one month Vetri Vel Yatra. The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP had planned to hold one month Vetri Vel Yatra invoking Hindu God Lord Murugan. The Yatra was to start on November 6 and conclude on December 6 covering the six abodes of Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu.