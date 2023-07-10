Delhi Rains: CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls Meeting As Yamuna Water Level Rises

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (July 10) called for a key meeting at the Secretariat as heavy rains continue to lash the capital city and incessant rains continue to cause waterlogging in Delhi. Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and concerned officers will attend the meeting. The rise in the level of river Yamuna will also be discussed in the meeting, according to news agency ANI.

Police visit Yamuna floodplains

Shahdara district police on Sunday visited the Yamuna floodplains and alerted the residents about the rising water level. The police also urged local residents to shift to a safer place amid the rising levels of the Yamuna. "We are here to inform you all that the level of Yamuna has risen due to heavy rainfall. You all requested to vacate the area and move to a safer place," a police officer told residents living by the Yamuna banks, reported ANI.

Delhi govt issues flood warning

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Sunday issued a flood warning amid heavy rains in North India, as the Haryana government released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna River from the HathniKund Barrage in Yamunanagar. In view of incessant rains in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and took updates.

Record rainfall

The national capital recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Further, according to the IMD, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall, according to news agency ANI.

(With agency inputs)