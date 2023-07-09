 Delhi Rains: Water Level In Yamuna Could Breach Danger Mark On Tuesday: Central Water Commission
The water level in the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 203.18 metres at 1 pm on Sunday. The warning level is 204.5 metres.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Rains: Water Level In Yamuna Could Breach Danger Mark On Tuesday: Central Water Commission | Photo by ANI

The water level in the Yamuna river in Delhi is rising and is expected to breach the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has said. According to the CWC's flood-monitoring portal, the water level in the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 203.18 metres at 1 pm on Sunday. The warning level is 204.5 metres.

Water level can rise to 205.5 metres on Tuesday

The water level is likely to rise to 205.5 metres between 11 am and 1 pm on Tuesday, the CWC said in an advisory.

Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall over the last two days, with many areas in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to very heavy" precipitation.

Heavy monsoon in the Northwest

While Delhi recorded 153 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, Chandigarh and Ambala reported record rainfall of 322.2 mm and 224.1 mm respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The catchment of the Yamuna river system covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Low-lying areas in Delhi, most vulnerable

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi are considered vulnerable to flooding and are home to around 37,000 people.

