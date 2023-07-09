Delhi Rains: Downpour Drowns NCR, Throws Life Out Of Gear

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
This year, Delhi has seen most rainfall since 1982. Here are pictures from the National Capital Region that captures the situation as it is.
ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta
Vehicles laboriously wade through water clogged roads after heavy downpour in the capital city.
ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta
A traffic police discharging his duties amid heavy rains in New Delhi.
ANI Photo/ Shrikant Singh
Lord Shiva devotees or Kanwariya carrying holy water from the Ganga river walk on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid rain during their pilgrimage in the month of Sharvan in Gurugram.
PTI Photo
IMD has issued yellow alert in the capital city after torrential rains.
ANI Photo/Ishant
Children help elders in pushing a car stuck in a flooded road in Delhi.
ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma
After heavy rains in the NCR, children took to the streets to have fun in the flood water.
ANI Photo/Ishant
Children have fun on the flooded streets while vehicles struggle to wade through.
ANI Photo/Ishant
A rider trying not to get wet while commuting through the water filled roads in Delhi.
PTI Photo
While some people are worried sick, about the flooding, children have absolute fun in them.
ANI Photo/Ishant
People commuting to their destinations amid rains and water-logging.
ANI Photo/Ishant
Children shiver after getting wet during heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.
ANI Photo/Ishant
A rider struggles to get his scooter across the road after water filled up the street.
ANI Photo/Ishant
A portion of a wall of government boys school, collapsed due to heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Saturday
ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma
Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageways) has been closed due to water logging following heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.
ANI
Two little moneys in the rain.
PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav
A group of monkeys taking a public puddle bath in the rains.
PTI Photo/Kamal Singh
People help pull back a car that floated away in Faridabad.
PTI Photo
Thanks For Reading!