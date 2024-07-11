Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Slams CM Arvind Kejriwal Over Water Crisis & Flood Chaos In National Capital

New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday hit out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over unsolved issues of water scarcity and garbage in the city by Arvind Kejriwal and said " The way the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal have created a chaos in the country's capital, Delhi due to their dishonesty has created chaos. Every citizen in the city is suffering now because of their irresponsibility."

The minister's attack came after several areas in Delhi's Bawana area came under flood when the Munak Canal Barrage sustained a breach on Thursday morning.

Delhi | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "The way AAP and Arvind Kejriwal have spread chaos in Delhi, people are affected by this. They (AAP) have made false promises. He couldn't arrange water for Delhi and remained focused on liquor. The kind of scam he made, Congress has… pic.twitter.com/NDXs8fwqpj — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2024

Hitting out at the AAP government in Delhi the Union Minister said "They made false promises of cleaning the city and providing drinking water, closing drainages but they have not done anything. They could not provide the people with drinking water but focused totally on liquor.

Railway Minister Hits Out At Delhi CM Over Liquor Policy Case

Vaishanaw also hit out at Kejriwal on the liquor policy case and said that it messed up the entire country's government system and has raised a huge question mark on his work ethic and responsibility. "His liquor policy messed up the country's entire government and has raised a huge question on his work ethics and responsibility."

"The scams he has done have made Congress a part of it, and now both AAP and Congress are looting the citizens. Kejriwal kept on denying any proof against him in the court, but now there are multiple proofs against him in the court," he continued.

He asked the people of Delhi to re-think their decisions and think about whether Congress and AAP are good governments or whether a new and different government should be brought to Delhi. "It is now upon the citizens of Delhi to think whether the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are right for them or not or should a change be brought in the city," he said.

BJP's Delhi Unit Blames AAP Govt For Breach In Munak Canal

The BJP's Delhi Unit has also blamed the AAP government after the breach in the Munak Canal caused flooding in the Bawana area of the capital.

केजरीवाल और उनके मंत्रियों के निकम्मेपन की वजह से आज बवाना के लोग बाढ़ जैसे हालात का सामना कर रहे हैं। रोज बैठक और प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर झूठी कहानियां सुनाते रहे लेकिन दिल्ली को न जलभराव से मुक्ति मिली न ऐसी 'AAP' द्वारा उत्पन्न की गई आपदा से !



शर्म करो आपियों pic.twitter.com/o3BNj5V2ta — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) July 11, 2024

"Due to the incompetence of Kejriwal and his ministers, the people of Bawana are facing flood-like conditions today. They kept telling false stories in meetings and press conferences every day but Delhi neither got relief from waterlogging nor from such a disaster created by 'AAP'," the BJP's Delhi unit posted on X.

"From cutting wires to picking pockets -Kejriwal has left no stone unturned in duping the people of Delhi," the party said in another post.