Liquor Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 12

A Delhi court on Wednesday (July 3) extended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till July 12 even as the Aam Aadmi Party chief approached Delhi High Court for bail. Kejriwal is currently under scanner of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the alleged liquor policy scam. On Wednesday, Kejriwal appeared before Rouse Avenue Court via video conference. He is currently under CBI arrest.

India Today reported that in his petition before Delhi High Court, Kejriwal has alleged CBI was harassing him under the garb of investigation.

"The investigations have already been completed and the materials which form the basis of the arrest have already been gathered. A premier investigating agency like the CBI cannot play truant with the process of law. It has to act with dispassion and objectivity while dispelling any notion of bias or lop-sided approach," said Kejriwal in his petition as reported by India Today.

Delhi High Court has listed the matter of Kejriwal's bail for Friday.

His petition challenging the CBI arrest is also pending before the high court. The high court has asked CBI to respond to Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest.

The now-scrapped excise policy was okayed in 2021. A CBI probe was ordered by Delhi governor. Both, ED and CBI have said that there were irregularities in the excise policy and license holders stood to gain undue favours.

ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21. After nearly three months, he was granted bail on June 20 by trial court. However, the order was stayed by the high court.

On June 26, CBI arrested Kejriwal from Tihar Jail where he remains lodged till date. Kejriwal has repeatedly alleged that ED and SBI have been harassing him and even denying him essential medical help. The officials have denied this and have maintained that all due medical care had been provided to the Delhi CM.

(With inputs from agencies)