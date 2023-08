Delhi: Rahul Gandhi Visits Azadpur Mandi Amid Soaring Prices Of Vegetables (WATCH)

Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning went to Azadpur Mandi, one of Asia's biggest vegetable wholesale markets, in the wake of soaring prices of vegetables. He arrived at the Azadpur Mandi in north Delhi around 4 am and interacted with the vegetable sellers in the market, sources said. His visit to Azadpur Mandi comes amid soaring prices of vegetables.

Soaring vegetable prices

Several vegetable varieties are being sold at over ₹100 per kilogram. Even tomatoes are being sold at over ₹200 per kg in several areas of the national capital. He visited the vegetable market, two days after returning from Kerala where he got treatment for his childhood knee injury. Last month he visited the farm fields in Haryana's Sonepat and sowed the paddy samplings and invited the women farmers at his residence over lunch.

He took a truck ride from Haryana's Murthal to Ambala in May to understand the problems faced by the truck drivers. Rahul met the gig workers in Karnataka's Bengaluru and also drove on a scooty with a delivery partner. He visited the Delhi University's PG Men's hostel for lunch with students. Later visited Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi to interact with the UPSC aspirants and also travelled to Jama Masjid and Bengali Market area in April this year.

