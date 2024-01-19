Delhi: Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Drawn Over Government School Wall In Uttam Nagar Ahead Of Republic Day Celebrations

Ahead of Republic Day, pro-Khalistan graffiti has once again surfaced, this time on a wall of a government school in the Uttam Nagar area of west Delhi, according to police reports on Friday.

A senior police officer told PTI that an FIR was filed in connection with the incident on Tuesday. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter and working to verify the facts surrounding the case. The graffiti, which promotes the cause of Khalistan, raises security concerns as the nation prepares to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26.

Watch the video below

#WATCH | Pro-Khalistan graffiti found written on the boundary wall of a government school in Uttam Nagar's Hastsal area of Delhi, police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/P6AVOauf7F — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024 >

Similar case in Delhi

This is not the first time pro-Khalistan graffiti were drawn on walls in Delhi. In September 2023, pro-Khalistan graffiti appearedd on the walls of ISBT flyover. At the time, Delhi Police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC.

In November the same year, a man in his mid-30s was detained from Kurukshetra in Haryana in connection with the case. Reportedly, he was offered money by banned SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who had been issuing threats to India.

Pro-Khalistan graffiti drawn on Hindu temples

The Hindu American Foundation said on January 5 that three Hindu temples were defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in the US state of California's Bay Area region. The Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward, Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark and Shiv Durga temple were drawn over with pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans.

Local authorities launched investigation into the incidents.